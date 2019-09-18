UNCF Walk for Education 2019

Join TV 27 Community Connection and our partners, ACR Air Conditioning & Refrigeration, Inury Assistance Law Firm, Mattress One and McCoy Federal Credit Union for the 2019 Central Florida 5K Walk for Education – Orlando Community Fair on Saturday, November 2nd at Blue Jacket Park. Register today by clicking here.
Help change the lives of deserving college students in the Central Florida area. The UNCF Central Florida Walk for Education benefits local college students by raising much needed scholarship dollars. We invite corporate sponsors, community organizations, and friends/family to get involved!
The 12th annual UNCF Central Florida 5K Walk for Education, presented by UNCF Orlando, is a broad-based community fundraising event in which you can recruit individuals, family members, friends and co-workers to participate in the non-competitive Walk to raise much-needed funds for UNCF. The only competition is for the prizes, which goes to the team captains based upon the amount of funds raised.
UNCF plays a critical role in enabling more than 55,000 students each year to obtain college degrees and provides support to our 38 member Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Onsite registration begins at 7:00 a.m. and the race begins at 8:00 a.m.
SIGN UP TODAY to help change the life of a college student!
For more info, click here.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}