0 Walk for Winnie 2019

Join TV 27 Community Connection and our partners, ACR Air Conditioning & Refrigeration, Inury Assistance Law Firm, Mattress One and McCoy Federal Credit Union for the 2019 Walk for Winnie.

TV27 Community Connection is proud to support the Walk for Winnie. Don't miss this fun-filled family affair which includes a 1 mile walk through SeaWorld Orlando® prior to the park opening, followed by a special celebration located in the pavilions. The stroll through the park will be filled with special surprises and mission-based moments around every turn - including animal encounters, live music and entertainment, sweet treats and more!



WHAT? Walk For Winnie is a fundraising campaign committed to supporting the critical needs of babies in the NICU at Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies.

WHERE? Walk For Winnie will be held at SeaWorld® Orlando and will include a one-mile walk prior to the park opening.



WHEN? Saturday, September 28, 2019. Registration begins at 6 am, our program begins at 7 am and the one-mile walk begins promptly at 7:30 am. There will also be fun activities for the whole family throughout the morning.

COST? There is no cost to attend the event; however, you are encouraged to fundraise by starting a team, joining an existing team or donating to an individual walker in support of Walk For Winnie.



HOW CAN I CREATE A TEAM? Gather your friends, family and co-workers and register. Here you can create personalized fundraising pages to collect donations and send emails to your network asking for support. There is no limit to the number of people you can have on a team. Start a Team by clicking here.



HOW CAN I DONATE? You can make a tax deductible donation to a specific individual or team, or to Walk For Winnie in general. Click here to donate via credit card. To make a gift with a check, please make it out to Arnold Palmer Medical Center Foundation (memo: Walk For Winnie) and send it to Arnold Palmer Medical Center Foundation, 3160 Southgate Commerce Blvd., Suite 50, Orlando, FL 32806. Please include your Team Name, if any.

For more information and to register, please visit http://give.orlandohealth.com/site/TR?fr_id=1210&pg=entry

