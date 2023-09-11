ORLANDO, Fla. — 27 Community Connection and our partners ACR Air Conditioning and Refrigeration, Community Legal Services, Farah and Farah, and Universal Roof & Contracting came together at this years Let’s Kick Asthma 4th Annual Gala raised $12,000 dollars! The incredible community came together to make a difference, enjoy live entertainment and more.

About Let’s Kick Asthma

The Let’s Kick Asthma Foundation, Inc. exists to bring asthma patients and their loved ones together to provide an atmosphere where they can become empowered and educated to improve their quality of life while living with asthma and other pulmonary diseases. Through support groups and outreach services, the Let’s Kick Asthma Foundation, Inc. is the go-to resource to assist asthma patients with whatever their specific needs may be.

“Helping Asthma Patients Live and Breathe Better.”

For additional questions or concerns, please e-mail: letskickasthma2013@gmail.com