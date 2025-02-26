ORLANDO, Fla. — Join 27 Community Connection and our partners Farah & Farah, ACR Air Conditioning & Refrigeration, Community Legal Services and 26Health for the Track Shack Nona Run H2O on May 17th! Come run or walk the Run Nona 5K and have a splashing time in Orlando’s coolest community. There will also be a Nemours kids run where kids run distances between 100 yards and one mile! Sign up to enjoy an afternoon of family fitness ending in an epic block party! A virtual option is available too!

Register today: TTrack Shack - Run Nona 5K & Nemours Children’s Run

Event details

Event Highlights

Finisher MedalTech Shirt Nemours Children’s Run (Dashes and 1 Mile)Chip Timed 5KBlock Party with Live Band Team Challenge presented by Dream Finders Homes - Win $500 for your Charity

Date, Time & Location

Saturday, May 17, 20254:00 pm – Registration and Nemours Children’s Zone Open5:00 pm – Nemours Children’s Run Start5:50 pm - Stretch with Lake Nona Performance Club at the Town Center Stage6:15 pm – 5K Start7:15 pm – 5K Awards Presentation (Overalls and Top Lake Nona Residents8:00 pm – Block Party in Town CenterAge Group Awards will be available for pick-up at the awards table

Lake Nona Town Center Tavistock Lakes Blvd. & Lake Nona Blvd. Intersection 6941 Lake Nona Blvd

Sunday, May 18, 2025Deadline to submit virtual 5K results – 5:00 pm

©2021 Cox Media Group