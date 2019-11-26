11.26.19 Is plant-based meat tasty?; Make your smartphone last longer

Clark loves the Impossible Burger – not a fan of Beyond or veggie burgers. Recent reports reveal the Impossible burger isn’t particularly healthier. That high calorie meat taste comes from multiple plant fats. Experts initially thought these meat substitutes would only sell in white collar environments and high end restaurants. Turns out Carl’s Jr. and Burger King are successfully selling meat substitute burgers and manufacturers are penetrating world markets. Just know it’s not a guilt free card healthwise, but much greener on the manufacturing side. In addition to meat substitutes, expect lab grown meat on the market in the future. Lab grown diamonds are chemically the same, eliminating danger and cost. So lab meat will be real meat, but will not come directly from cows.

Is it a deal – smart – to buy the latest greatest smartphone? Cell phone carrier contracts incentivised consumers to buy new phones every 18 months to 2 years. That’s not the case anymore. We’re out of contracts, making for happier customers. We’re all free agents but we have to pay the real price for phones. So now we keep phones 3 years on average. Keeping phones longer – buying last year’s model – makes sense. Clark buys various phones frequently to test and finds them all to be fantastic. Apple learned the hard way you can only drive up the price so much, and has regained initiative introducing the Apple 11 at $699 (The 10 / 10S was over a grand). Samsung has also adjusted pricing. Your phone will perform longer than you might think. As long as you can get the updates on the OS, there’s no reason to prematurely dump your phone anymore. It’s cheaper to just replace the battery when needed. It’s AOK now to keep a phone 4 or 5 years.

