  • 12.10.18 Obamacare enrollment ends soon; Best deals today; How much your data is worth

    Updated:

    Obamacare open enrollment ends this Saturday. Plus Clark talks about Fidelity’s new HSA offering!; It’s Green Monday and there are some great deals out there; How much is your data worth? Clark tells you the info that identity thieves will pay a lot for…and how to protect yourself.

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

    Watch the video

    Clark.com

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories