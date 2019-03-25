3.25.19 Mortgage rates declining; Heartless airlines; Gas tax hike likely

Mortgage rates have been doing down. Some mortgage providers are offering 30-year mortgages in the upper 3% range now!; Clark isn’t happy about airlines treating minors badly and separating them from their families; Upping the gas tax has bipartisan support in Washington DC – a rarity these days.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Clark.com
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}