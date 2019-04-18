  • 4.18.19 Google AI helping law enforcement solve crimes; Rock n Play recall; CVS catering healthcare

    Updated:

    Google has artificial intelligence that is helping law enforcement officials solve crimes based on location and phone activity; Fisher-Price is recalling Rock n Play sleepers; CVS is making huge investments towards lowering healthcare costs by incentivizing wellness.

