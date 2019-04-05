  • 4.5.19 Americans are borrowing money to pay for healthcare costs; Clark Stinks

    Updated:

    Americans eschew certain healthcare procedures to cut costs and are often borrowing from others to pay for healthcare needs; Christa reads listener posts about how Clark has missed the mark in his advice this week. If you have a “Clark Stinks” to share you can leave it here.

