4.8.19 What you need to know about Real ID; Elder insurance fraud; Pre-paid card protections

Real ID is being implemented next year. Clark tells you what you need to know; An awful case of elder insurance fraud just happened in Maryland; Why credit card protections are so much better than debit card protections. And pre-paid cards have just been granted new important consumer protections.
