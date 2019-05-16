Clark gives a positive update on the current state of his prostate cancer; New Yorkers are upset about sneaky credit surcharges landing on their final bill at NY establishments; Soda taxes are causing folks in Philadelphia to drink less sugary soft drinks.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Clark.com
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}