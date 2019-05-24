  • 5.24.19 New student loan borrowing rates: Clark Stinks

    Updated:

    Student loan borrowing rates have declined. Good news for college students borrowing money for next school year!; Christa reads listener posts about how Clark has missed the mark in his advice this week. If you have a “Clark Stinks” to share you can leave it here.

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

    Watch the video

    Clark.com

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories