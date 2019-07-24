The T-Mobile merger is likely to be approved very soon. And it’s not all that bad as it turns out; Don’t take “anonymous” surveys that your work sends you. You aren’t really anonymous; Clark tells you when to call customer service to avoid waiting forever for help.
