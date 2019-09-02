9.2.19 Is Amazon Prime worth it?; Keep your car as long as possible

Members of Amazon Prime pay $119 per year for 1-2 day delivery at no minimum, Prime only merchandise, Access to Prime instant video and no-frills music service. Amazon has ways to keep you Prime(d). For Clark, it’s useful as a $10 a month video subscription. Check out our quiz at Clark.com to determine is Amazon Prime is worth it for you. Non-Prime members get free shipping with the minimum order for that perk. Also, Amazon’s more about convenience than low prices. You can often find lower prices elsewhere.
We Americans trap ourselves by borrowing for purchases. At the top of that list is buying a car. Car notes should really be avoided if at all possible. Think about all the other things that car note money could do for you. Don’t think of wheels as lifestyle, but only as transportation that you want to keep your monthly bills low and increase your ability to save and invest.
