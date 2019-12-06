Here's Your Holiday Tipping Guide for 2019

It’s that time of the year again when our thoughts turn to how grateful we are for family, friends and others who bring joy to our lives every day.

Some people enjoy displaying that gratitude by giving money or gifts during the holidays to people who have provided services or other help throughout the year. But how do you know exactly who it is appropriate to tip and how much that gift should be?

Each year, Diane Gottsman, a national etiquette expert, author of Modern Etiquette for a Better Life and founder of The Protocol School of Texas, publishes a holiday tipping guide so you can remember those special people on your “nice” list and thank them appropriately.

Who to Tip Over the Holidays — And How Much

According to Gottsman, here are the people you should consider giving a little something extra during the holiday season:

Home and Apartment

Doorman: $20-$100 (more if they provide heavily for you during the year) — make an attempt to give each doorman the same amount

Mail and Package Delivery

UPS: UPS allows drivers to accept a small gift or nominal gratuity

Miscellaneous Services

Teacher: Avoid cash. Instead, contribute to a class gift, or gift certificate.

Who You Can Skip (No Tip, but Maybe a Tray of Baked Goods if You Are In for a Visit)

Chiropractor

Dentist

Doctor

Tailor

Lawyer

Final Thought

Ultimately, tipping is a very personal decision. Use the above as a guide but feel free to adapt it to your personal circumstances.

“Your budget is first priority when deciding who and how much you should tip this holiday season,” says Gottsman. “Next, think about the service the person provides throughout the year and the frequency of your visits.”

However, “the final decision is up to you,” she says. “Your tip may vary, depending on your own, personal relationship with the person.”

How do you decide who and how much to tip? Let us know in the comments below!

