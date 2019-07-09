New report: The most popular cities for baby boomers

Baby boomers are flocking to big cities, according to a new report. Aging Americans are increasingly looking for the amenities inherent in city life: apartment rentals, mass transit and other modern conveniences.
Not too long ago, the suburbs used to be the popular choice for baby boomers, but a new study from Rent Cafe shows that times are changing.
These ZIP Codes are where the baby boomers are moving
To arrive at the numbers, Rent Cafe analyzed Census Bureau data in 250 of the largest U.S. cities. The results show that baby boomers are looking to retire in or close to large metro areas.
While New York City is the place that has the largest number of baby boomers, places out west — like Scottsdale and Tucson, Arizona — top the list when it comes to largest percentage of baby boomers by ZIP Code.
|
ZIP Codes with the largest share of baby boomers
|ZIP Code
|City
|% of Baby Boomers
|Number of Baby Boomers
|85266
|Scottsdale, Arizona
|35%
|4,351
|85739
|Tucson, Arizona
|30%
|5,591
|79121
|Amarillo, Texas
|30%
|1,962
|33062
|Pompano Beach, Florida
|30%
|6,532
|33308
|Fort Lauderdale, Florida
|30%
|8,051
|85749
|Tucson, Arizona
|29%
|5,468
|73026
|Norman, Oklahoma
|27%
|2,802
|35234
|Birmingham, Alabama
|27%
|1,472
|85718
|Tucson, Arizona
|27%
|7,079
|89511
|Reno, Nevada
|27%
|6,868
|55442
|Minneapolis, Minnesota
|27%
|3,527
|87122
|Albuquerque, New Mexico
|27%
|4,827
|89044
|Henderson, Nevada
|27%
|5,210
|89134
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|27%
|6,499
|35214
|Birmingham, Alabama
|27%
|4,967
|85737
|Tucson, Arizona
|27%
|5,664
|97205
|Portland, Oregon
|26%
|1,887
|32653
|Gainesville, Florida
|26%
|3,589
|33761
|Clearwater, Florida
|26%
|5,243
|06903
|Stamford, Connecticut
|26%
|3,770
See the full list at Rent Cafe here.
While many of the ZIP Codes above offer a fair amount of fun and sun, money matters should also figure into the equation. With that said, here are the most retirement-friendly states in America.
