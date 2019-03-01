0 New report: These are the most reliable vehicles you can buy right now

Buying a vehicle is a major investment — often the second biggest expense in most people’s lives after you account for what you pay for housing.

If you’re going to pay all that money for wheels, you want to be sure you’re getting a ride with a proven track record of vehicle reliability.

That’s where Consumer Reports comes in with its annual vehicle reliability survey.

Here’s who does a great job at vehicle reliability

Each year, the magazine collects real-world road data on nearly half a million vehicles — 470,000 to be exact — and examines 17 common problem areas to assess their reliability:

Engine major

Engine minor

Engine cooling

Transmission major

Transmission minor

Drive system

Fuel system/emissions

Electrical system

Climate system

Suspension/steering

Brakes

Exhaust

Paint/trim

Noises/leaks

Body hardware

Power equipment and accessories

In-car electronics

Here are the nameplates that have proven the most reliable, according to Consumer Reports:

Toyota Prius C

Price as tested: $20,850

Overall miles per gallon (MPG) both city and highway: 43

“Its 37 mpg in city driving makes the Prius C one of the most frugal vehicles we’ve tested, and its 43 mpg overall is just 1 mpg less than the previous-generation Prius hatchback,” the magazine says.

Lincoln Continental

Price as tested: $55,590

Mpg: 20

“Handling is responsive, yet the Continental is also a very comfortable and relaxed cruiser,” Consumer Reports writes.

Toyota Prius Prime

Price as tested: $29,889

Mpg: 50

“With styling that’s slightly different from that of the regular Prius, the Prime can hold only four passengers, and it loses the rear wiper,” the magazine says.

Toyota Prius

Price as tested: $27,323

Mpg: 52

“The sensible Prius has always been about efficiency and low running costs,” the magazine says.

Mazda6

Price as tested: $26,590

Mpg: 28



“The ride is pliant and controlled, effectively absorbing bumps,” Consumer Reports says.

For further research

As respected as Consumer Reports is, it’s just one of the authorities out there on vehicle reliability.

Another seasoned voice that can help guide you when checking vehicle reliability is J.D. Power. The marketing research company publishes two unique flavors of vehicle reliability reporting on a yearly basis.

The J.D. Power U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study typically comes out every February. It examines how three-year-old cars perform and the number of reported problems, making it a good metric of longer-term reliability.

Here’s our rundown of the 2019 J.D. Power U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study.

Meanwhile, the J.D. Power U.S. Initial Quality Study comes measures the problems new vehicle owners experience during the first 90 days of ownership.

That particular study comes out each June.

Here’s our look at the latest 2018 U.S. Initial Quality Study.

With such a short-term focus, the Initial Quality Study is a little less valuable if you plan to keep your car for the long haul.

