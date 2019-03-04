  • What to do with the 2020 Census invitation that's likely coming to your mailbox soon

    By: Theo Thimou

    Updated:
    2020 census

    When an invitation shows up in the mail asking you to respond to the 2020 U.S. Census, don’t throw it out.

    It’s not junk mail!

    RELATED: The upcoming U.S. Census: 6 common questions answered

    Census season kicks off in March

    The U.S. Constitution mandates that an official count of the U.S. population be conducted for Congress every 10 years. That tally plays a huge role in determining the distribution of hundreds of billions of dollars in federal and state funds annually.

    This year’s decennial headcount kicks off in earnest beginning March 2019.

    Some 95% of U.S. households will receive an invitation by mail to respond to the Census in the coming days.

    Census map

    However, there are three ways to respond:

    • Online
    • By mail
    • Over the phone
    The key takeaway for now is this: When a mailer shows up asking you to reply to this headcount, pay attention to it.
    If you don’t, you’re sure to get a lot of follow-up mailers and possibly even an in-person visit down the road!
    Here’s what the timeline of Census communication looks in March and April:
    Timeline What to expect
    March 12-20 First invitation to respond
    March 16-24 Reminder letter
    March 26-April 3 Reminder postcard
    April 8-16 Reminder letter with paper questionnaire
    April 20-27
    		Final postcard reminder

    To learn what kind of questions will be asked — and whether or not you have to answer — see our article titled The upcoming U.S. Census: 6 common questions answered.

    More articles you might enjoy from Clark.com:

    The post What to do with the 2020 Census invitation that’s likely coming to your mailbox soon appeared first on Clark Howard.

    Clark.com

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories