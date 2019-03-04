What to do with the 2020 Census invitation that's likely coming to your mailbox soon

When an invitation shows up in the mail asking you to respond to the 2020 U.S. Census, don’t throw it out.
It’s not junk mail!
Census season kicks off in March
The U.S. Constitution mandates that an official count of the U.S. population be conducted for Congress every 10 years. That tally plays a huge role in determining the distribution of hundreds of billions of dollars in federal and state funds annually.
This year’s decennial headcount kicks off in earnest beginning March 2019.
Some 95% of U.S. households will receive an invitation by mail to respond to the Census in the coming days.
However, there are three ways to respond:
- Online
- By mail
- Over the phone
|Timeline
|What to expect
|March 12-20
|First invitation to respond
|March 16-24
|Reminder letter
|March 26-April 3
|Reminder postcard
|April 8-16
|Reminder letter with paper questionnaire
|
April 20-27
|Final postcard reminder
To learn what kind of questions will be asked — and whether or not you have to answer — see our article titled The upcoming U.S. Census: 6 common questions answered.
