0 New report: 18 occupations with the most job growth

If you’re considering a career change in 2018, there are plenty of opportunities in the health care, education and hospitality industries right now, according to a new CareerBuilder report.

This new study looked at occupations with the most job growth since the recession hit more than 10 years ago.

RELATED: Work from home: How to make money online with Amazon Mechanical Turk

These occupations have grown the most since the recession

According to the report, the country overall had 6,692,837 more jobs in 2017 than it did in 2007, but some career fields have fared considerably better than others since the recession.

Here are the occupations with some of the highest 2007-2017 growth rates nationally:

Registered nurses: 397,315 more jobs – 16% – in 2017 than in 2007

397,315 more jobs – 16% – in 2017 than in 2007 Waiters and waitresses: 328,431 more jobs – 14% – in 2017 than in 2007

328,431 more jobs – 14% – in 2017 than in 2007 Home health aides: 296,952 more jobs – 46% – in 2017 than in 2007

296,952 more jobs – 46% – in 2017 than in 2007 Nursing assistants: 163,770 more jobs – 12% – in 2017 than in 2007

163,770 more jobs – 12% – in 2017 than in 2007 Postsecondary teachers: 151,047 more jobs – 11% – in 2017 than in 2007

151,047 more jobs – 11% – in 2017 than in 2007 Landscaping and groundskeeping workers: 110,037 more jobs – 9% – in 2017 than in 2007

110,037 more jobs – 9% – in 2017 than in 2007 Medical secretaries: 95,649 more jobs – 20% – in 2017 than in 2007

95,649 more jobs – 20% – in 2017 than in 2007 Web developers: 47,073 more jobs – 38% – in 2017 than in 2007

47,073 more jobs – 38% – in 2017 than in 2007 Veterinary technologists and technicians: 25,033 more jobs – 32% – in 2017 than in 2007

25,033 more jobs – 32% – in 2017 than in 2007 Genetic counselors: 709 more jobs – 31% – in 2017 than in 2007

709 more jobs – 31% – in 2017 than in 2007 Health technologists and technicians, all other: 30,583 more jobs – 30% – in 2017 than in 2007

30,583 more jobs – 30% – in 2017 than in 2007 Hearing aid specialists: 1,582 more jobs – 28% – in 2017 than in 2007

1,582 more jobs – 28% – in 2017 than in 2007 Operations research analysts: 24,742 more jobs – 27% – in 2017 than in 2007

24,742 more jobs – 27% – in 2017 than in 2007 Mental health counselors: 34,996 more jobs – 27% – in 2017 than in 2007

34,996 more jobs – 27% – in 2017 than in 2007 Athletic trainers: 5,438 more jobs – 26% – in 2017 than in 2007

5,438 more jobs – 26% – in 2017 than in 2007 Healthcare social workers: 35,980 more jobs – 26% – in 2017 than in 2007

35,980 more jobs – 26% – in 2017 than in 2007 Meeting, convention, and event planners: 22,601 more jobs – 24% – in 2017 than in 2007

22,601 more jobs – 24% – in 2017 than in 2007 Computer systems analysts: 106,992 more jobs – 22% – in 2017 than in 2007

More details

CareerBuilder also reported that seven states haven’t fully recovered from the recession and had fewer jobs in 2017 compared to 2007. Those states were Alabama, West Virginia, Mississippi, New Mexico, Connecticut, Wyoming and Illinois.

However, even in those states, there was job growth in the 18 career fields that made CareerBuilder’s list.

On the other hand, 14 states have outpaced the overall national job growth rate. The seven states with the largest net increase in jobs since 2007 are Texas, California, New York, Florida, Washington, Colorado and Massachusetts.

“While we have been seeing job growth in nearly every state since the recession ended, some states have recovered faster than others. Still, even in areas where job growth has lagged, there are occupations and industries that are growing,” said Matt Ferguson, CEO of CareerBuilder. “Companies looking to hire in those regions should expand their search to workers with transferable skills in other, less recovered local industries. There are competitive advantages to be had by tapping new talent pools and investing in reskilling and training workers.”

This study was based on data from Emsi, CareerBuilder’s labor market analysis arm.

Give your resume a makeover for 2018

In order to get a job interview, you need to have a resume that hiring managers will notice! If you haven’t looked at your resume in more than a year, dust it off and update it so that you’re ready when the perfect job opportunity comes along.

In the picture below, does your resume look like the one on the left? Here’s our step-by-step guide to help you fix it up!

More Clark.com job search resources:

Clark.com