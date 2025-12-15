The misadventures of a flight delay in the 1987 film Planes, Trains & Automobiles may have been fun to watch, but in real life, commercial flight delays are frustrating. However, changing certain travel habits like preferred flight time, airport size, and private jet seats may help prevent a delayed summer or holiday flight.

That early flight is likely cleaner and helps avoid the ripple effect of delays and cancellations that can pile up as the day progresses. While a large airport may have more food options and stores, you'll face shorter security lines at the regional one.

Plus, private flights may be the best option among alternative flying methods for stress-free travel. A chartered jet comes with softer seats, better food, and other perks like backup transport that a commercial ticket won't have.

Are you tired of delayed or cancelled flights making travel harder than it needs to be? Read on for insight on how to make future trips smoother.

What Causes So Many Commercial Flight Delays?

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, weather is the top reason for late flights. Bad weather accounts for almost 75% of delays going over 15 minutes between June 2017 and May 2023.

Other causes include:

Mechanical problems

Strikes and shutdowns

Closed runways

Late-arriving aircraft

During the recent government shutdown, many commercial flights were grounded or severely delayed. While the event somewhat affected private flights at major airports due to FAA regulations, it didn't fully ground them.

Contrastingly, these private flight bookings increased during this period due to airport flexibility, with many leaving from regional airports. As the New York Times reported, the people flying private didn't suffer much.

What Are Some Alternative Methods?

A few changes to your travel patterns may decrease the likelihood of commercial flight delays. Consider earlier flight times and don't automatically ignore smaller airports. However, you can enhance your travel experience while reducing your wait time by going private.

Become an Early Bird

Avoiding flight delays may start with booking a departure between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., as this time has the lowest cancellation rate, according to Expedia's 2025 Air Hacks report. The early flights are usually already at the airport, instead of in transit, risking delay.

Go Regional

A regional airport can still have delays. However, some may provide alternate routes not available at your larger international airport. They're usually easier and faster to get in and out, have shorter security lines, and less congested airspace, which can reduce the likelihood of missing a flight.

In a few years, eVTOLs may make short regional flights as quick as 18 minutes.

Book Empty Leg Charters

Some of the cheapest private charter flights are the empty ones. When a private jet returns to base after dropping passengers off, it's called an empty leg. Get alerts for empty leg charters, allowing you to save up to 30% to 75% off the regular chartered flight fee.

Get Private Flight Memberships

Not having millions or billions lying around, regular private flights are unrealistic. Many luxury and business flyers who paid for first-class seats on commercial flights began switching to private flights once the pandemic hit.

The trend has continued with various booking services springing up just for the private aviation market. A deduction from your jet card program balance makes quick private scheduling easy.

What Are The Benefits of Using a Jet Card?

Like most people, you likely already use your credit or debit card to pay for commercial flights. Now, you can pay ahead and use a card just for luxury private flights.

By adding private jets to your alternative aviation options, you can open up a travel world of culinary delights, global fleet access, and equally luxurious transfers to and from flights.

A few benefits to consider include:

Shared flight options to save money

Personalized catering

Worldwide fleet access

Book individual seats

Car and helicopter transfers

Split costs for the group

While the above are standout features, the recovery craft benefit is ideal for anyone tired of commercial delays that may leave you stranded in an airport for days at a time.

This service means you will always have a replacement flight or other luxury transport (even if it's ground) in case your original craft becomes unavailable.

Skip the Uber Wait

While Uber is super convenient for getting you to and from the airport, some airports may involve a long wait. Confusion over pickup zones and unexpected surcharges during peak periods doesn't help.

A jet card membership can further reduce travel stress with comfortable transport befitting someone boarding or debarking a private jet.

Payment Options

There's no pressure to fit the entire bill yourself. When travelling with a group, the jet card makes it easy to split the flight fee.

You still don't have to pay for a whole jet rental when you're on your own. Just like with Uber's Share option, you can share your flight itinerary and let others going the same way join to reduce your balance.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Long Does My Flight Have to Be Delayed to Get Compensation?

The compensation rule is a six-hour delay for an international flight and a three-hour delay for a domestic one. Some airlines may give meal vouchers.

What Is the 2 Hour Rule for Airlines?

Sometimes the delay occurs when you're already boarded, and the flight is sitting on the tarmac. Once the delay hits two hours, the airline should provide passengers with some water and a snack.

What Is the Longest Flight Delay Ever?

In August 2025, Cathay Pacific flight CX883 from Los Angeles to Hong Kong had a significant delay of 29 hours. The typical 15 to 17-hour flight stretched so long due to thunderstorms, which forced a diversion.

Replace Commercial Flight Delays with Private Security

If you're tired of trips getting off to a poor start due to commercial flight delays, now is the time to consider alternatives like private flights. Getting to the airport early and considering smaller airports may help. However, private travel can reduce the need to fly at an inconvenient time or location.

