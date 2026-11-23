If you receive medical treatment after a car accident, the hospital may want to recover payment from your settlement. However, Georgia law generally requires hospitals to bill your health insurance first before enforcing a lien. Your medical liens could affect how much money you get from your settlement, so you need to learn how they work.

According to the National Safety Council, medically consulted injuries caused by road accidents cost $4.9 million in 2024. You'll likely accumulate a significant hospital bill after being in an accident.

So, what happens when you have health insurance, but the hospital wants to get money from your car accident settlement instead? Don't panic when you find yourself dealing with a hospital lien.

What Are Medical Liens?

A medical lien is a legal claim a hospital makes against the money you may receive from a car accident settlement. The hospital uses it to seek payment for treatment you received.

Even if a hospital files a lien, it won't automatically get the money it asked for.

How Do I Know If I Have a Medical Lien?

You'll receive a letter if a hospital files a lien. If you haven't received one, consider asking the billing department for more information. Find out if there is any claim against your car accident settlement in advance.

You can also ask your attorney to confirm this for you. They'll guide you on what to do after getting Georgia car accident hospital lien letters. Their advice will also be quite helpful when negotiating medical liens after settlement.

Understanding How Medical Liens Work After a Car Accident

You might panic and wonder how much you'll actually have left from your settlement when you learn about medical liens on settlements.

Don't just agree to pay the amount from your settlement. Know what the law says so you can protect yourself.

Who Gets Billed First After a Car Accident?

Your health insurance should generally get the first chance to pay for your treatment. Hospitals have to send the bill to your insurer first. They shouldn't enforce a lien without following the right steps.

Your health insurance company may reject a hospital bill for several reasons. These are some common ones:

Providing incorrect billing information

Missing medical records

Asking for payment for treatment your plan doesn't cover

Missing a deadline

If the insurer rejects the claim, the hospital can then use a lien. However, a rejection doesn't mean you must pay the full amount by yourself.

Ask the hospital for a copy of the rejection notice it received from your insurer. Use it to figure out why your insurer refused to pay. The hospital probably just needs to fix a few mistakes and send the bill again.

Things a Hospital Must Do Before Filing a Lien

After receiving a lien, you should always check if the hospital followed the law. The staff generally need to send you notice of at least 15 days.

The notice needs to mention which treatment you received and how much it cost. These are also some important requirements:

Filing the lien within 75 days after discharge

Ensuring it's filed in the right county

Providing a verified statement

The notice the hospital sends also needs to explain that the lien doesn't apply to your personal property. It isn't the same as a regular personal debt.

If it happens that a hospital didn't follow the law, its lien becomes invalid. Before assuming you don't have to deal with it, talk to your lawyers. Some exceptions might allow hospitals to claim money even if they don't meet all these requirements.

Know When to File a MedPay Claim

MedPay insurance is usually an auto insurance policy add-on. It's what you can use to pay medical bills after a car accident, even if you caused the crash.

While MedPay is meant for medical bills, it's different from regular health insurance. The coverage it offers is usually not significant either. Check if your car insurance policy has MedPay. If it does, reach out to your insurer to find out how much coverage you have.

You might be able to use the money to cover your medical bills or a part of them.

Insurance companies have different rules regarding MedPay. Some allow you to use the money before your health insurance. Others will only cover you if you can't use your health insurance or if it doesn't fully pay your bill. Confirm such details before filing a claim.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can Two Hospitals File Liens for the Same Car Accident?

Yes. After being in a car accident, you might end up getting treatment in more than one hospital. One might offer you emergency care. The doctors may then refer you to a specialist in a different facility.

If both providers have filed a medical lien, read each letter you receive carefully.

Confirm if all the details are correct. Consider checking them against your medical records and receipts. It's also a good idea to let your lawyer know about both liens early enough.

Can I Pay My Medical Bills Before My Car Accident Case Settles?

Yes. While you can pay your medical bills before receiving your settlement, it's sometimes better to wait.

You wouldn't want to clear a bill only to later realize your insurer would have covered most of it. Check with them first to see what they can pay.

Why Would a Hospital Prefer a Medical Lien?

Hospitals sometimes prefer liens because they allow them to collect more money. Health insurers often have agreements with hospitals to pay lower rates for treatment.

Providers don't have to follow the same agreement when claiming money from a car insurance company. That might allow them to get the maximum amount they typically charge.

Protect Your Settlement

Receiving medical liens can surprise you, but you don't automatically have to pay. The hospital needs to claim the money you owe it from your health insurance first. You might also be able to use your MedPay for the bills.

If you have to pay a medical bill, go through the paperwork first. Ensure every detail is accurate and ask a lawyer to help you negotiate. Check our page for other helpful guides.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.