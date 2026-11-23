Signing a quitclaim deed is one of the simplest ways to hand your real estate to someone else. It legally passes whatever stake you hold in the property to that person. However, removing a name from a deed doesn't exempt you from mortgage payments.

According to a recent report from the National Association of Realtors, nearly two-thirds of people (63%) are aware of deed theft and title fraud. This statistic is important because deeds transfer ownership on paper. Unfortunately, people can forge paper.

With a quitclaim deed, you only transfer whatever interest you hold as a signer. However, there is no promise of title, no protection against prior claims, and no effect on the mortgage.

Since deed fraud is becoming common, you should know what the quitclaim deed changes and what it leaves out. Knowing what to expect helps you protect yourself.

What Is a Quitclaim Deed?

Look up the formal quitclaim definition, and it comes down to this: the deed transfers only the share the signer owns at that moment. The person giving you the real estate is only transferring their specific share. This means they could transfer full ownership, partial ownership, or nothing at all.

Unlike a warranty deed, this one makes no promise that the title is clean. You don't get the promise that the property is free of:

Liens

Judgments

Easements

Competing claims

You don't have legal recourse if you find problems later. Because it offers limited protection, it's simple and fast to execute.

When Do You Use a Quitclaim Deed?

These deeds work best when both sides already trust each other. You can use it during:

Record cleanup : Correcting clerical errors, such as a misspelled name.

: Correcting clerical errors, such as a misspelled name. Family handoffs : Passing a home to your child or another relative as a gift.

: Passing a home to your child or another relative as a gift. Estate planning : Moving a home you own into a living trust.

: Moving a home you own into a living trust. After a wedding : Adding a new spouse's name to property you own.

: Adding a new spouse's name to property you own. After a split: Signing a home over to a former spouse or removing your name from the record.

Whether you need a quitclaim deed for divorce or to correct a title, work with a lawyer. They'll ensure they protect your rights during these processes.

What Happens to My Mortgage With a Quitclaim Deed?

When you transfer ownership with a quitclaim deed, you don't remove your mortgage obligations. You're still responsible for making these payments.

As a result, your credit score can still suffer after a quitclaim deed transfer. If the new owner doesn't make payments or defaults, it'll appear on your credit report. A bad credit report can hurt your finances.

If you want to transfer your property, you must understand the risk of a due-on-sale clause. This clause requires your lender to demand full repayment of the loan if you transfer your property without their approval. Some banks don't enforce this clause, but they can if you sign a quitclaim deed without consulting them.

What Is the Difference Between a Grant Deed and a Quitclaim Deed?

Both documents legally transfer property ownership. However, here are the grant deed vs. quitclaim deed differences:

The Level of Warranty Provided by the Grantor

A grant deed includes explicit warranties from the grantor. As a grantor, you promise that you own the property and have the legal right to transfer it.

You also promise that your title is free of undisclosed liens or claims. In contrast, a quitclaim deed doesn't make these promises. As a grantor, you're transferring whatever interest you may have. This document doesn't confirm ownership, guarantee clear title, or protect the recipient against prior claims.

The Level of Protection Provided to the Grantee

Because a grant deed includes warranties, the buyer has legal recourse if any of these promises prove false. If an undisclosed lien surfaces or a third party claims an interest in the property, you may have grounds to pursue the grantor for damages if you received the property.

Unlike a grant deed, you don't get this type of protection. As the person receiving the property, you accept the property on the terms of the person transferring it to you.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I Undo a Quitclaim Deed After Signing It?

No, you can't undo a quitclaim deed after it's recorded. Once you sign and deliver, the transfer becomes permanent.

The only way to undo it is if the recipient agrees to sign a new deed transferring the property back to you. You can also ask the court to invalidate the original deed if you can prove the transfer resulted from forgery, fraud, or duress.

Does a Quitclaim Deed Require Notarization?

Yes, almost all states require a quitclaim deed to be signed before a notary public to be legally binding. The notary verifies your identity and ensures you are signing the document willingly before you file it with the county records office.

Does a Quitclaim Deed Affect Title Insurance Coverage on an Existing Policy?

Yes, it can affect your title insurance coverage on an existing policy. Most owner's title insurance policies protect the original insured owner named on the policy. When your quitclaim deed adds a new owner, the existing policy doesn't automatically cover them.

Does a Title Search Matter for a Quitclaim Deed?

Yes, it matters a lot because a quitclaim deed offers limited protection. A title search shows whether liens, unpaid taxes, or ownership disputes exist.

A title search tells you what you're getting before you accept the deed. If you're paying for the transfer, insist on a title search. It helps protect your money.

Can a Quitclaim Deed Affect My Property Taxes or Reassessment?

Yes, it can. It depends on your state. Some states may reassess your property when you transfer it. With the reassessment, you may get a new property value, lose an existing exemption, or receive a supplemental tax bill.

Transfer Your Property With Ease

Before you sign a quitclaim deed, confirm what it changes and what it doesn't. You may transfer the property to another person's name, but the mortgage will still be in your name. To protect yourself, consult an attorney.

For more exclusive news and updates, join our email list.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.