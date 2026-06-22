If you're about to or have just received an inherited property, you should familiarize yourself with the "stepped-up basis," a tax rule you can use to your advantage. As an heir, you can use this provision to minimize the tax burden and the property ownership costs associated with your bequest.

Avoiding unnecessary, additional property expenses is now even more vital, as they're continuously on the rise. CNBC, for instance, notes that, aside from mortgage payments, homeowners spend $23,686 a year on other expenses. Such "extras" range from property taxes to insurance, upkeep, and utilities.

What Happens if You Inherit a Property?

When you receive real estate as inherited property, you'll have to navigate multiple legal and financial obligations. Some of the primary responsibilities include:

Ensuring you satisfy requirements involving federal estate taxes

Addressing any outstanding lien on the property (e.g., remaining mortgage payments)

Decide whether you'd want to keep, sell, or rent the property out

Regardless of your final decision on what to do with your inheritance, you must consider the stepped-up basis, which can help you avoid or minimize the taxes on inherited property you'd otherwise have to pay.

What Are the Rules for Inherited Property?

Inherited property rules vary from one state to another. Some legal areas with state-by-state variances include:

Intestacy succession (determining who gets the property if there's no will)

Taxes from inheritance and estate distribution

Foundational legal systems on property ownership and the process of passing it at death (e.g., community vs. common property law)

As for federal laws, none exist that mandate imposing taxes on the property itself. Federal taxes may, however, apply once an heir profits from the inherited property.

What Is the Stepped-Up Basis for Inherited Property Every Heir Should Know?

The "stepped-up basis" is one of the most crucial pieces of information that all heirs must know because it can help them avoid capital gains on inherited homes. With this tax provision, individuals who sell inherited properties can minimize, even eliminate, out-of-pocket capital gains tax costs.

What the Stepped-Up Basis Is

The term "stepped-up basis" in reference to inheritances refers to the tax provision that "resets" an inherited asset's cost basis. The reset bumps the property's original purchase price up to the fair market value on the day the original (deceased) owner dies.

What Capital Gains Tax Means

Capital gains taxes are taxes applied to capital assets that owners sell. Aside from real estate, other examples of assets whose sale can trigger capital gains requirements include:

Stocks

Bonds

Jewelry

Coin collections

Digital assets, such as cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs)

According to an analysis conducted by the Tax Foundation, in 2025 alone, the federal government collected over $260 billion in capital gains tax revenue.

An Example of the Stepped-Up Basis

Suppose John bought a house 20 years ago for $200,000. He passed away, leaving the house as an inheritance to his son, James.

Over those 20 years, the value of John's house has appreciated, bringing its current market value (on the day that John passed) to $500,000.

In typical circumstances (not involving the death of an estate owner), selling that house would have led to a capital gain of $300,000 (current sale price of $500,000 minus the original purchase price of $200,000). As there's a "profit" or capital gain from the sale, the owner would need to pay applicable taxes.

With the stepped-up basis, however, the price of James' inherited house would be "reset" to its current market value of $500,000.

How to Take Advantage of the Stepped-Up Basis

Obtaining a formal property appraisal should be one of the first steps heirs should take if they want to take advantage of the stepped-up basis. Hiring a certified appraiser can provide them with their inherited property's exact market value at the time of the original estate owner's death.

A certified appraisal is also necessary as the IRS will use this to verify the property's new tax basis.

Once heirs have an accurate valuation of the property, the next step is to consider selling the property as soon as possible. Doing so can help them preserve as much of the house's sale proceeds and avoid paying huge tax liabilities.

The longer that heirs wait to sell inherited property, the more likely the assets' value will go up considerably. The bigger the difference between the property's "reset" value and the sales price, the more one would have to pay toward capital gains taxes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Consider Selling Inherited Property?

Selling inherited property provides heirs with immediate liquidity. It's a great way to "cash in" on real estate property while avoiding ongoing and continuously soaring property ownership costs, including property taxes and home maintenance and repair costs.

An article published by the National Mortgage Professional in May 2025, for instance, cited a study that found home maintenance expenses to have surged nearly 4% year-over-year.

What Are Common Inheritance Mistakes That Heirs Commit?

Heirs often commit the mistake of assuming they'll have immediate ownership of an inherited property. The truth is that it takes time for them to receive complete authority to refinance, sell, or rent out their inheritance.

The estate of the deceased would first need to clear and complete the probate process, the legal procedure of verifying a will's validity. Investopedia says probate takes about 20 months.

Another common error heirs make is forgetting about financial and legal liabilities, such as an outstanding mortgage. While an heir doesn't automatically "inherit" a mortgage, they'll be responsible for it if they keep the house or assume ownership of it.

If an heir decides to keep the inherited property with a lien, they must keep making the mortgage payments. If they decide to sell the property, they must pay off the mortgage before or after selling it (e.g., with the sales proceeds).

Make the Most of Your Inherited Property

If you're a new (or soon-to-be) owner of an inherited property, consider putting it up for sale as soon as possible. Do this, and you can make the most out of your inheritance by leveraging the stepped-up basis and enjoying a significant tax break.

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