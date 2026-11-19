After a domestic violence arrest in Florida, the accused stays in custody until a judge sets release terms at first appearance, often including no contact with the alleged victim. Prosecutors decide whether charges move forward.

Florida law enforcement agencies recorded 61,216 domestic violence crimes in 2024, resulting in 32,665 arrests, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement figures cited in a 2026 Florida Senate bill analysis.

A domestic violence arrest in Florida follows rules that differ from most other criminal cases. The person arrested can't post bond right away. A judge sets conditions that often keep them out of their own home, and the alleged victim can't simply call off the case.

Knowing how the process works helps both the accused and their families understand what comes next.

What Happens Right After a Domestic Violence Arrest?

Florida treats an offense as domestic violence when it involves a family or household member. That includes a spouse or ex-spouse, a relative, someone you live with or used to live with as a family, or the other parent of your child. The charge itself is usually assault, battery, stalking, or another crime against that person.

Officers can arrest without a warrant if they have probable cause, even when they didn't see the incident happen. The person is booked into the county jail.

Unlike most misdemeanor arrests, there's no posting a standard bond and going home that night. Florida law requires the person to stay in custody until a judge reviews the case at first appearance.

What Happens at First Appearance?

First appearance usually takes place within 24 hours of the arrest, often by video from the jail. A judge reviews the arrest report, explains the charge, and appoints a public defender if the person can't afford a lawyer.

The judge then sets release conditions. Florida law makes no contact with the alleged victim a standard condition of pretrial release. This rules out calls, texts, social media messages, and messages passed through friends. If the two people share a home, the accused may have to stay somewhere else and return only with a police escort to collect belongings.

Breaking any condition can lead to a new arrest and loss of release until the case ends.

Can the Alleged Victim Drop the Charges?

Once police make an arrest, the State Attorney's Office decides whether to file domestic violence charges, and Florida prosecutors handle these cases through dedicated units. An alleged victim can tell prosecutors they don't want the case to go forward, often in a written statement, but the decision stays with the state.

Prosecutors can move ahead without the alleged victim's testimony if other evidence supports the case, such as:

The recording of the 911 call

Police body camera footage from the scene

Photos of injuries or property damage

Statements from neighbors or other witnesses

Texts or voicemails sent before or after the incident

The alleged victim's wishes do carry weight, but they're one factor among many.

Penalties Under Florida Law

The penalty depends on the underlying charge.

Simple battery is a first-degree misdemeanor in Florida, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine. Aggravated battery, such as an attack with a weapon or one causing serious injury, is a second-degree felony that carries up to 15 years in prison.

Florida domestic violence laws add requirements on top of those penalties. A conviction for domestic violence battery that intentionally caused bodily harm carries a minimum of 10 days in county jail for a first offense, with longer minimums for repeat convictions or when a child witnessed the incident.

Courts also order most people found guilty to complete a Batterers' Intervention Program, which runs at least 29 weeks and is paid for by the defendant.

Consequences That Reach Beyond Court

A conviction for a domestic violence misdemeanor triggers a federal ban on owning or buying firearms, even when no gun was involved in the incident. The ban has no expiration date.

The alleged victim can also ask a civil court for a separate injunction for protection. That case runs on its own track from the criminal charge. A final injunction requires the respondent to surrender firearms and can order them to stay away from the home, a workplace, or a child's school.

A domestic violence record can show up on background checks for jobs, apartments, and professional licenses. For people who aren't US citizens, a conviction can also lead to deportation.

FAQs

What Should You Do If You're Facing Domestic Violence Allegations?

Follow every release condition exactly, even if the alleged victim reaches out first. Save texts, emails, and call logs, write down the names of witnesses, and talk to a lawyer before you speak with police or prosecutors.

Can a Domestic Violence Charge Be Reduced?

Sometimes. Depending on the evidence and the person's record, prosecutors may amend the charge to a non-domestic offense or offer a pretrial diversion program in some circuits. The alleged victim must be consulted before diversion is approved.

Can You Go Back Home After Being Released?

Not if the alleged victim lives there and a no-contact order is in place. You'll need a court order changing the conditions first, usually arranged through your lawyer.

Can a No-Contact Order Be Lifted?

Yes, but only by a judge. Your attorney can file a motion to modify it, and the court will consider the alleged victim's wishes along with the facts of the case.

Will a Domestic Violence Arrest Show Up on a Background Check?

Arrest records in Florida are public, so an arrest can appear even without a conviction. If the charges are dropped, ask a lawyer whether you qualify to seal or expunge the record.

How Long Does a Domestic Violence Case Take?

Florida's speedy trial rule generally requires trial within 90 days of arrest for misdemeanors and 175 days for felonies. Many defendants waive that deadline to give their lawyer more time to prepare.

Every Stage of a Domestic Violence Case Matters

A domestic violence arrest in Florida can have immediate consequences, even before a case reaches trial. Court appearances, release conditions, and potential criminal penalties make it important to understand how the legal process works.

Anyone facing domestic violence charges should take court orders seriously and seek legal guidance to understand available options as the case progresses.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.