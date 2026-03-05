You don't want to spend money on the location of service-based businesses only to struggle getting customers later. Many people check if they'll be able to get parking before booking an appointment. Avoid setting up in an area with high rent or one that customers will feel worried about visiting.

According to the Chamber of Commerce, geographic location is one of the main small business success factors. You need to be smart about location if you want more customers coming in daily.

What Is an Example of a Service-Based Business?

A salon or spa. As long as you mostly sell skills or give people advice based on your expertise, you run a service-based business. Common examples you can find all over Orlando are:

Vet clinics

Fitness studios

Car repair shops

Law offices

You might be able to sell products even as you offer services to your clients. It's a smart service business strategy for making more money.

What Is the Best Service-Based Business to Start?

It depends. Don't just start a business in your area because you saw someone else in another city succeed by doing the same. You should think about:

What people in your area need

The kind of skills you have

Your budget

The level of local competition

You'll have better chances of doing well and becoming known in your area as the person to go to for certain services if you consider all these things.

Why Location Matters So Much for Service-Based Businesses

As you come up with a business idea, the location should be one of the main things you think about. It helps you make more money and grow without a lot of stress.

Customer Convenience

You aren't likely to find any customers who want to be stuck in traffic for hours when trying to get to your office or clinic.

Retaining customers who are within a short drive is much easier than convincing people to keep taking long drives. Think about such things when looking for an ideal business location.

You need to ensure customers can get to your location quickly during an emergency.

Trust and Safety

Ask yourself if your customers will be safe if they come to the neighborhood you chose for your business. Some areas have a bad reputation because of high crime rates.

Other common issues are:

Poor outdoor lighting for night walks

Dirty sidewalks

Unmaintained roads

Try to build trust with people even before they decide to buy from you. You should get help when planning long-term success for veterinary clinics or any other business. Experts can give you great tips.

Operating Costs

It's a good idea to be in the spot most people pass by as they go to work or walk around during their free time. Rent is often high in such places.

Paying less for utilities and insurance is possible if you choose a hidden corner in town. It's not a smart move because you now have to spend more money on marketing so people can find you. Avoid this site choice impact.

If you balance the location and costs, you'll find ways to attract more people without using up all your money on bills.

Location Selection Tips

You can tell if your business will be in a good spot if you visit the area. The chances of someone going to a salon or a dog groomer on a weekend are high.

You won't find a lot of people visiting a lawyer's office on a Saturday evening. Use these selection tips so you can settle on the best spot:

Look at the foot traffic during different times of the day

Go into local businesses to see if they have clients

Find news online about how competitors are doing

Estimate the amount of money you'll make after expenses

Some landlords keep hiking rents once they see there's good demand in the area. If your costs keep growing each year, you may have a hard time trying to ensure your small business thrives.

Ask for flexible terms before you sign any lease to be prepared for the future. You'll be able to avoid getting yourself in a bad situation if you go for a short-term lease instead of a long one.

It's often helpful to test markets before you fully commit to a long contract. There are shared spaces you can use as you try to gain more clients.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Do I Know if a Location Has Enough Demand?

If you find people complaining that they have to wait for a long time to get services, there's good demand. Customers may be more willing to try out your services if they feel frustrated by their current provider.

Looking at local economic reports helps you figure out if a location will be good for your business.

Does Online Marketing Reduce the Importance of Physical Location?

No. You might be able to serve your clients online on some days if they just need some advice. It's important to have a good website and sell yourself on social media since people spend a lot of time there.

Many customers still want to talk to you face-to-face. Even if you run some of the business online, try to ensure the location you choose doesn't drive clients away.

Can Relocating Improve a Struggling Service Business?

Absolutely. Always find out why your business is struggling before you move it to a new spot. Relocating can help you solve:

Low visibility

Limited parking areas

Being in the wrong market

You can avoid repeating the same mistake once you do more research into the location you want to try out. Changing up how you market can sometimes help you get more traffic.

You won't always need to move.

Let Your Service-Based Business Thrive

Customers will often choose the service-based businesses they can visit without going through a lot of stress. You should look into several leases before signing one to protect the money you'll make.

If a landlord charges you a high rent, you may have a hard time paying your workers. You can tell if a location is good once you read what people are saying online about the business already there. Read more news for business tips.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.