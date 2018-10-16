  • 'Roseanne' spinoff, 'The Conners,' to premiere Tuesday

    LOS ANGELES - Cast members of the "Roseanne" revival are looking forward to their spinoff, "The Conners."

    Sara Gilbert, John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf discussed Roseanne Barr's racist tweet in a story that appeared in Monday's edition of People magazine.

    The three are grateful to Barr for agreeing to have no ties to the new show, which Goodman said was a "big deal" to "give us a chance."

    Goodman said he had hopes of resurrecting "Roseanne" after ABC fired Barr for posting the tweet, which she apologized for but has said was misinterpreted.

    Metcalf said there was "a lot of risk involved" in the spinoff, but they decided to take the chance.

    Gilbert said the cast hopes to channel any sadness from what they lost into the new show.

    "The Conners" premieres at 8 p.m. Tuesday on WFTV Channel 9.

