The 2024 Latin Grammys will return home to Miami after a controversial move to Spain

The 2024 Latin Grammys will return to Miami — where the Latin Recording Academy is headquartered.

The 25th annual event will air live from the Kaseya Center on Nov. 14. Nominations will be announced on Sept. 17.

Last year's ceremony was held in Sevilla, Spain — the first time the show was broadcast internationally — the result of a nearly 19 million-euro deal between the government of Andalusia and the Latin Recording Academy, and efforts to further the award show's global reach.

"International growth is consistent with our mission," Latin Recording Academy CEO Manuel Abud said at the time. "We have members from more than 40 countries, and we've always celebrated music in the Spanish language and the Portuguese language. Now, the only thing that is changing is that we're taking the celebration to another place, which will ultimately expand our global reach even further."

The decision was met with some controversy, with some criticizing the Latin Grammys decision to move the show to the European country that colonized much of Latin America.

However, the decision to move the awards show to Spain perfectly aligned with the country's attempt to further grow music tourism — now home to some of the biggest destination music festivals.

The award show regularly celebrates artists who are not Latinx but perform in Spanish or Portuguese. An easy example is Spanish singer Rosalia, who is Hispanic but not Latina, and who in 2022 became the first woman to win album of the year at the award show twice.

In a statement, Abud said the decision to move the show back to Miami reflects the city's position as “the epicenter of Latin entertainment.”

"We are grateful for the community support and enthusiasm we have received.”

