Ari Emanuel's 'fiery, furious' memoir to be released this fall

NEW YORK — Hollywood super-agent and power broker Ari Emanuel will have a memoir out this fall, a "fiery, furious" story by the man whose clients have included Martin Scorsese,Oprah Winfrey and a (pre-presidential) Donald Trump and who inspired the high-strung Ari Gold of HBO's "Entourage."

Alfred A. Knopf announced Thursday that "Roll the Calls" will be published Sept. 22. Emanuel will work on the book with a super-collaborator, J.R. Moehringer, who assisted on bestselling memoirs by Prince Harry and Andre Agassi.

“For the first time, the agent, the mogul, the iconic power broker speaks for himself, about himself, and about the game of life, often at the top of his lungs,” Knopf's announcement reads in part. Calling it “fiery, furious memoir,” the publisher says "it's a wilder, more relatable ride than any episode of ‘Entourage,’ because it’s real."

The 64-year-old Emanuel will recount his rise to the highest levels of the entertainment and political worlds and the challenges along the way, whether it's his battles with dyslexia or growing up in a "success-obsessed" family that included brother Rahm Emanuel, the future White House chief of staff and U.S. ambassador to Japan.

“As a kid, I was often told I’d amount to nothing. Thank God I didn’t listen because I’ve now worked with so many brilliant writers, directors, actors, artists, journalists, entrepreneurs and investors," Ari Emanuel said in a statement.

"From them, and from bitter experience, I’ve learned a lot about success and failure, creativity and persistence. Especially persistence. My story is for everyone who feels doubted and especially for that person who’s been told to give up, just quit. If there’s one major theme it’s that every time someone tells you to pack it in, you’re not good enough, you should tell that person to (expletive) off.”

