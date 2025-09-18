Bad Bunny, Amy Poehler and Sabrina Carpenter will host 'Saturday Night Live'

NEW YORK — (AP) — Fresh off its historic 50th season, "Saturday Night Live" is kicking off its 51st with some familiar faces: Bad Bunny, Amy Poehler and Sabrina Carpenter.

The trio, no stranger to Studio 8H, will host the first three episodes of the season, NBC announced Thursday. All three were heavily involved in the Season 50 celebrations.

Up first is Bad Bunny, who kicks things off Oct. 4. Coming off his own historic residency in Puerto Rico, which ends Saturday, the music superstar and, of late, actor won't be the musical guest, though; Doja Cat will make her debut in that slot on his episode. This is Bad Bunny's second time hosting the sketch show. He also performed at the "SNL50: The Homecoming Concert," appeared in a sketch during the anniversary special and was the final musical guest of the season.

"Saturday Night Live" alumna Poehler will host the second episode, on Oct. 11, alongside first-time musical guest Role Model. Her episode will air 50 years to the day of the very first episode of "Saturday Night Live," on Oct. 11, 1975. It's her second time hosting alone, and third time hosting overall. The "SNL" mainstay appeared throughout the anniversary celebrations, including a memorable audience Q&A session alongside Tina Fey.

Carpenter is pulling double duty as host and musical guest Oct. 18. It's her first time hosting and second time as musical guest, but she, too, was a fixture of the anniversary celebrations, opening the show with a duet with Paul Simon and appearing in a sketch.

When "SNL" returns, the cast will look different: On the heels of several high-profile departures, including Ego Nwodim and Devon Walker, five new featured players are joining.

The show picked up 12 Emmys this month for its 50th season and anniversary programming, including an award for outstanding variety special during the main telecast on Sunday.

"I won this award for the first time 50 years ago, in 1975," Michaels said, accepting the Emmy, adding that he didn't dream of doing the same show for the next 50 years.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.