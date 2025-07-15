BBC sacks a second 'MasterChef' host over claim he used racist language

LONDON — (AP) — The BBC said Tuesday that longtime "MasterChef" host John Torode has been sacked for allegedly using racist language on set, a day after the broadcaster confirmed it was severing ties with another of the cooking show's presenters, Gregg Wallace, over separate allegations.

The BBC said the allegation against Torode involved “an extremely offensive racist term being used in the workplace,” and that the claim was upheld by an independent investigation led by a law firm.

“We will not tolerate racist language of any kind,” the corporation said. “John Torode’s contract on MasterChef will not be renewed.”

Torode, 59, said he had “no recollection of the incident” and was “shocked and saddened” by the allegation.

The Australia-born presenter started hosting “MasterChef" in 2005 along with Wallace, 60, who was sacked after a report found that dozens of allegations made against him by multiple women were substantiated. It said the majority of the claims related to “inappropriate sexual language and humor."

The claims have cast a shadow over the BBC and “MasterChef," one of the broadcaster's most popular and long-running competition shows. The program has spawned numerous spinoffs and adaptations in other countries.

The latest controversy has again raised questions about the BBC’s handling of misconduct cases.

Director-general Tim Davie said the broadcaster's leadership would not tolerate behavior that is “not in line with our values” following the report on Wallace. He also said he believed “MasterChef” can survive and prosper despite the controversies.

“I think a great program that’s loved by audiences is much bigger than individuals,” he said Tuesday.

