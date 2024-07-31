BBC shocked at 'abhorrent' conduct of former news presenter who had indecent images of children

LONDON — (AP) — The BBC said it is shocked at the “abhorrent” behavior of its former top news presenter Huw Edwards, who admitted Wednesday to accessing indecent images of children sent to him by a man via the WhatsApp messaging service.

During a 26-minute hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in central London, the 62-year-old Edwards — for decades the trusted front man of BBC News — pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children.

He was released on bail until a pre-sentencing hearing on Sept. 16 and could face up to 10 years in prison, though the prosecution conceded that a suspended sentence may be appropriate.

The court was told that 377 sexual images were sent to Edwards on WhatsApp between December 2020 and August 2021. Of them, 41 were indecent images of children, including seven classified as “category A,” which were the most indecent, with the estimated age of most of the children between 13 and 15. One child was aged between 7 and 9.

“The BBC is shocked to hear the details which have emerged in court today,” the public broadcaster said in a statement. "There can be no place for such abhorrent behavior and our thoughts are with all those affected."

Edwards’ admission of guilt marks a dramatic fall from grace. After starting at BBC Wales 40 years ago, Edwards was the lead anchor on the BBC’s nighttime news for two decades and led the public broadcaster’s coverage of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022 as well as election specials.

One of the BBC’s top earners, he was suspended in July 2023 for separate claims made last year, and subsequently resigned in April on health grounds. No charges were brought in relation to those claims.

The BBC revealed that it was made aware in November “in confidence” that Edwards had been arrested on suspicion of serious offenses and released on bail while police continued their investigation. It added that it would have dismissed him if he had been charged.

It was revealed earlier this week that he had been charged in late June — at which point he "was no longer an employee of the BBC,” the broadcaster said.

Sophie Raworth, who was presenting the early evening news on Wednesday, stressed that the BBC news department is independent from the broadcaster's hierarchy. She said it only learned that Edwards had been charged on Monday along with everyone else when the Metropolitan Police revealed he was due in court Wednesday.

Following Edwards’ admission of guilt, police identified the man who sent the images to him as Alex Williams, 25. He was sentenced to a suspended 12-month sentence at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court in Wales in March, after pleading guilty to possessing and distributing indecent images as well as possessing prohibited images of children.

An investigation into Edwards began after a seized phone revealed his participation in a WhatsApp conversation, police said.

“Accessing indecent images of underage people perpetuates the sexual exploitation of children, which has deep, long-lasting trauma on these victims,” said Claire Brinton of the Crown Prosecution Service, which decides whether a case should go to court.

Speaking in Edwards’ defense, lawyer Philip Evans said there is “no suggestion” that his client had “in the traditional sense of the word, created any image of any sort.”

Edwards, he added, "did not keep any images, did not send any to anyone else, and did not and has not sought similar images from anywhere else.” He added that Edwards had “both mental and physical” health issues and that he is "not just of good character, but of exceptional character.”

Prosecutor Ian Hope told the court that Edwards' “genuine remorse” was one reason why a suspended sentence might be considered. Setting out the potential penalties under the law, he said that where there is the prospect of rehabilitation, a community order and sexual offender treatment program could be considered as alternatives to prison.

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children said in a statement that there should be “no doubt” about the seriousness of Edwards' crimes.

“It can be extremely traumatic for young people to know sexual images of themselves have been shared online," it said. “We also need to see online platforms do much more to identify and disrupt child abuse in private messaging services in order to safeguard young people.”

