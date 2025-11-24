Celebrate the holidays with new albums from Brad Paisley, the 'Peanuts' gang and more

NEW YORK — 'Tis the season to put on some brand-new holiday music. The best way to get festive is to sing along to Christmas classics new and old. But don't know what to press play on? We've got you covered.

In honor of the most wonderful time of the year, here are some of the best new holiday releases for the 2025 season. So, grab a loved one, a cup of eggnog and get to listening.

“Christmas in The City,” Pentatonix

For the a cappella fan, there is no better news than yet another holiday album from Pentatonix. Across 18 tracks, "Christmas in the City" celebrates the magic of cosmopolitan life around the holidays and showcases the group's vocal athletics. Hear them reimagine the songs you know and love as well as introduce a few originals. Start with "Snowing in Paris," which features the R&B-pop star JoJo, and end with "I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm," a never-before-heard recording of the Frank Sinatra classic featuring Ol' Blue Eyes himself.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas,” Vince Guaraldi

It's hard to believe, but 60 years ago, the "Peanuts" gang's classic "A Charlie Brown Christmas" aired on television for the first time and become an almost-instant sensation. Part of its charms, of course, must be credited to its whimsical score by jazz pianist Vince Guaraldi. To celebrate such a huge anniversary, Craft Recordings is reissuing its soundtrack — as good a reason as any to revisit these beloved songs.

“Greatest Hits Christmas,” LeAnn Rimes

Just ahead of her Christmas tour, the country icon LeAnn Rimes released "Greatest Hits Christmas." It's exactly what it sounds like: a mesh of classics and some of her best-known songs from her past holiday albums. There are also new collaborations, like Aloe Blacc on "The Spirit of Christmas" and Gavin DeGraw on "Celebrate Me Home."

“Snow Globe Town,” Brad Paisley

Some things just make sense together: peanut butter and jelly, coffee and doughnuts, Brad Paisley and his touring band sitting down in Nashville to record a charming Christmas album. "Snow Globe Town" boasts of eight originals and eight covers — exactly what the heart wants this holiday season. It's the former collection that will really connect, though; there are real charms to be found in "Lit," "That Crazy Elf" and the title track.

“Christmastime,” Trisha Yearwood

Country singer Trisha Yearwood's voice sounds like coming home; it makes her the ideal talent for a new holiday collection. "Christmastime" is stacked with familiar tunes and perhaps, best of all, features "Merry Christmas, Valentine," a duet with her husband Garth Brooks. Blast that one at your get-together and there won't be a dry eye in the house.

“Holidays,” Roberta Flack

The world lost a giant in February when Roberta Flack, the Grammy-winning singer and pianist, died at 88. Perhaps best known for her timeless take on "Killing Me Softly with His Song," the Christmas season brings up another reason to celebrate her. A new release, "Holidays," like many on this list, features originals and covers — and a selection of songs from Flack's classic "The Christmas Album." It holds a special meaning this year.

“Feels Like Christmas,” Mickey Guyton

The country powerhouse Mickey Guyton feels like Christmas and once you dive into these eight tracks, you will, too. From her rendition of "O Holy Night" to her masterful take on "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" from Disney's "Frozen" (sorry, parents!) there's a lot to love here.

“It’s Christmas,” Eric Benét

R&B singer Eric Benét's first holiday album, “It's Christmas,” is filled with warmth; consider it the sonic equivalent of curling up to a roaring fireplace on a snowy winter's evening. Don't believe us? Well, one listen to his take on “Please Come Home for Christmas” or “Oh Holy Night” will make you a believer. Or better yet, there's “Christmas Morning,” featuring Benét’s youngest daughters Lucia and Luna. Tissues, you might want to grab a few.

“The Chess Records Christmas Album,” various artists

Sometimes a compilation album is what a holiday party needs. Chess Records has the answer. "The Chess Records Christmas Album" is an impressive collection of veteran talent. The release features everything from Chuck Berry's "Run Rudolph Run" and The Moonglows' "Hey Santa Claus" to Lenox Avenue's "Little Drummer Boy" and The Salem Travelers' "Merry Christmas to You."

“Evergreen Christmas Sessions,” Hunter Hayes

Hunter Hayes is a newer name on the country scene than a few of the artists listed here, but that simply means he's a fresh voice to discover. His “Evergreen Christmas Sessions” is a brief introduction — just four covers of holiday standards — but it's a charming romp. Start with “Winter Wonderland” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” stay for “Run Run Rudolph” and “Silent Night.”

