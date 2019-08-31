Chanel Beauty hires its first openly transgender model, Teddy Quinlivan

Transgender model Teddy Quinlivan has a new gig, and it's a historic one.
Quinlivan announced on social media that she's fronting Chanel Beauty's latest makeup campaign as the first openly transgender model hired by the iconic brand for its cosmetic advertisements, according to E! Online.
"It's your job to have the strength to stand up and push on, to keep fighting" - Teddy Quinlivan https://t.co/AJYnUfK58m— Vogue.fr (@VogueParis) August 29, 2019
Quinlivan, 25, has modeled for years and appeared on the runway for Chanel in the past, but she said on Instagram she didn't expect to work for Chanel again after publicly announcing she was transgender.
"When I came out I knew I'd stop working with some brands. I thought I'd never work with the iconic house of Chanel ever again," she wrote.
"But here I am in Chanel Beauty Advertising. I am the first openly trans person to work for the House of Chanel, and I am deeply humbled and proud to represent my community."
She called it a "triumphant moment" for her and other transgender models.
Quinlivan has worked on other beauty ad campaigns in the past and appeared in fashion shows for a number of designers, including Gucci, Saint Laurent, Louis Vuitton, Moschino and Altuzarra.
Teddy Quinlivan just made history at @CHANEL. ✨ https://t.co/rDuyEiZEcA— Out Magazine (@outmagazine) August 26, 2019
