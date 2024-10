ORLANDO, Fla. — Morning payoff: Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 6 a.m. from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1 for your chance to win $1,000 with the word of the day.

Once the word of the day appears on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 6 a.m., head back to https://www.wftv.com/contests/ or click the link below to complete your entry.

Good Luck!





Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group