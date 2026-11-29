Mike Love, the 85-year-old founding member of the Beach Boys, performed in October, sitting on a Tennessee stage while John Stamos helped him to his feet and raised his right arm as the curtain closed and Queen's "We Are The Champions" played.

“I am so grateful we shared the evening together at the Ryman Auditorium!” Love later said on Instagram.

Love, who co-wrote and sang lead on such 1960s classics as "Surfin' USA" and "California Girls," died Saturday, his publicist said.

Stamos, the actor and musician who knew Love for decades, said he was crushed by the loss.

“Tonight, I’ll cry myself to sleep. I can’t remember the last time I did that,” Stamos said on Instagram. “I’ve spent so much of my life celebrating the joy that he brought. Now I’m realizing that the deeper the joy, the deeper the sorrow. It’s been a privilege to have loved someone enough to hurt this much.”

Love helped start the Beach Boys in the early '60s along with his cousins and fellow California suburbanites, the Wilson brothers: Brian, Carl and Dennis. A family friend, Al Jardine, would soon join them. They had more than a dozen top 20 songs between 1963 and 1966, and topped the charts with “I Get Around,” “Help Me, Rhonda” and “Good Vibrations.” Worldwide record sales topped 100 million copies.

Jardine, 84, reacted to Love’s death with a Facebook post: “RIP Mike Love.”

On Nov. 17, amid reports of Love’s declining health, Jardine had posted an “open letter to my Beach Boy brother” with lyrics referring to friends who’ve “been together through the good times and the tears.” The two at one point were in litigation over use of the Beach Boys name.

“Sending you the warmth of the sun and Good Vibes,” Jardine wrote.

In a tribute to Love, Carnie Wilson, co-founder of Wilson Phillips and the daughter of the late Brian Wilson, said: "Daddy loved you and he cherished the songs you wrote together."

“I hope you are up in heaven singing with your three first Cousins. … You were an icon Mike and you never ever stopped,” Wilson wrote on Instagram.

Performing in Las Vegas, the Jonas Brothers acknowledged Love's death during their concert Saturday, according to social media posts.

President Donald Trump said Love, who had performed at Mar-a-Lago events, was a friend.

“Mike was a spectacular person, had a unique and beautiful voice, and helped lead the group to Great Fame and Fortune,” Trump said on Truth Social.

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