The Emmy Awards: A guide to how to watch, who you'll see, and why it all has taken so long

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The 2023 Emmy Awards will be held in 2024. Hollywood's two strikes meant a four-month delay for television's annual celebration of itself. But both have now been resolved and the show will go on. Here's a look at the telecast, the ceremony, and the series and stars up for awards.

WHEN ARE THE EMMY AWARDS?

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, Monday night, Jan. 15, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Anthony Anderson will host. It will be telecast live on the Fox network starting at 8 p.m. Eastern, and available to stream the following day on Hulu.

Fox is taking its turn this year in an annual rotation between the four networks. Anderson, who was nominated for lead actor in a comedy seven times for his work on ABC's " black-ish," is a first-time Emmys host, although he's hosted the NAACP Image Awards eight times.

He'll also have a fresh connection to Fox by the time he takes the Emmys stage — his new show “We Are Family” is set to debut in early January.

No presenters have yet been announced.

Now with a TV-themed name, downtown LA's Peacock Theater, formerly the Microsoft Theater and the Nokia Theatre, has been the go-to home for the Emmys since 2008.

EMMY NOMINEES

As is typical at the Emmys, HBO shows dominated the nominations when they were announced way back in July. The top three nominees were all from the gilded cable channel.

"Succession" is the leading nominee, getting 27 for its fourth and final season, including best drama, an award it has won at two of the past three Emmys. Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin are all up for best actor in a drama. Four more men from the show are up for best supporting actor. And Sarah Snook got a best actress nomination.

HBO's "The Last of Us" got 24 nominations, including best drama, best actor for Pedro Pascal and best actress for Bella Ramsey.

"The White Lotus," yes, also from HBO, got 23 noms for its second season. Jennifer Coolidge and Aubrey Plaza are among the whopping five nominees from the show in the single category of best supporting actress.

"Ted Lasso" was tops among comedies with 21 nominations, including best comedy series, and best actor for Jason Sudeikis. The Apple TV+ series won both awards for each of its first two seasons.

WHY WERE THE AWARDS POSTPONED?

Hollywood's historic work stoppage among writers and actors, both essential to the Emmys, meant the show had a rare delay for an unprecedented four months.

Leaders of the Television Academy were among those breathing a sigh of relief when actors voted to approve their new strike-ending contract on Dec. 5 and put a period on the entire stoppage.

With an autumn show date based around the traditional broadcast TV season, the Emmys have for years had some quirks based on the far more scattered schedule of cable and streaming. The delay makes those oddities even odder.

To give one example, the 13 nominations for Hulu's "The Bear" are for its first season, even though the awards will be handed out six months after its second season dropped.

In another anomaly, by the time of the ceremony, all the winners will have been established, the metaphorical envelopes sitting unopened for more than four months. That's because the Television Academy wanted at least the voting to be the same as always, so its approximately 20,000 members had to cast their ballots by Aug. 28.

The January date will put the Emmys within the rest of Hollywood's awards season, a week after the Golden Globes and about six weeks before the Screen Actors Guild Awards — both ceremonies that honor television along with movies.

The delay is the first time the Emmys have been postponed since 2001, when the 9/11 attacks came just five days before the planned ceremony. That ceremony would end up being held in November.

