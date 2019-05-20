He's back: 'Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer returns tonight

ORLANDO, Fla. - "Jeopardy!" champion James Holzhauer, 34, will return to the iconic game show Monday evening in hopes of continuing his epic winning streak.
Holzhauer has won 22 games, earning $1,691,008 -- the second-longest winning streak in the show's history and the second-highest winnings in regular season play, according to a CNN report.
He only trails Ken Jennings, who won $2,520,700 during 74 games in 2004, CNN reported. To beat Jennings, Holzhauer must win $829,693 and 53 more consecutive games.
The Las Vegas professional sports gambler uses the "Forrest Bounce" method in which he chooses tiles out of order and goes for the higher cash values early on, CNN reported.
Holzhauer's last appearance on the show was aired May 3. He has been on a two-week hiatus because of the show's Teachers Tournament.
Read: ‘Jeopardy!’ superstar James Holzhauer’s winning streak helping family friend recover from stroke
Watch "Jeopardy!" at 7 p.m. on WFTV Channel 9.
Click here to read more about Holzhauer.
Read: 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek's Emmy Award comes with standing ovation
James's streak is clearly the result of his @Illinois_Alma education. pic.twitter.com/jrMirZH1Ls— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) May 20, 2019
The legends have spoken: James Holzhauer is a force to be reckoned with. pic.twitter.com/JVECbbBZfq— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) May 18, 2019
