Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 wins album of the year at the 2024 Latin Grammys, a 25th anniversary party

Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 took home the album of the year trophy at the 2024 Latin Grammy Awards for his "Radio Güira," not long after receiving record of the year for "Mambo 23."

“Let me share this with all the nominees, it is a great privilege to be with you," Guerra said onstage, speaking in Spanish. "I love you, I admire you, and after 40 years of (my) career, I feel joyful to be with you,” said Guerra. “The idea of ​​‘Radio Güira’ was from Jesus, completely from Jesus, he gave us wisdom and he gave us understanding so all the glory and honor goes to him.”

It was the performances that stood out Thursday night, and a tribute to salsa really bringing the house down: Marc Anthony and La India powerfully dueted "Vivir Lo Nuestro," a vivacious set jumpstarted by "De Mí Enamórate," as performed by Tito Nieves and Christian Alicea. Make no mistake: the Latin Grammy Awards brought the fun on its 25th anniversary, and from the very beginning.

Like with “Si Si Si”! It's the song that Carlos Vives opened the night with in his medley, and a perfect distillation of the spirit of the event. There was a lot to say “yes” to — especially when he was joined by fellow Colombian musicians Juanes, Sebastián Yatra and Camilo.

He was honored as the Latin Grammys' Person of the Year at a ceremony the night before, and given his award on stage Thursday night by Jon Bon Jovi. Past winners include Juanes, Laura Pausini, Marco Antonio Solís, Rubén Blades and more.

The first award of the night was given out shortly thereafter: best contemporary Música Mexicana album to Carín León for his "Boca Chueca, Vol. 1." Then Joe Jonas and Ela Taubert teamed up for a bilingual take on her viral hit, "¿Cómo Pasó?" A few hours later, she'd take home the coveted best new artist trophy, delivering a heartfelt speech.

“I think any musician or artist dreams of a moment like this,” she said through tears. “I want to thank God because he gave me this dream, to my mother for having believed in me from the beginning… to all the nominees, this is yours, I admire and respect you very much, to the people who listen to my music, you brought me here, thank you very, very much.”

Song of the year went to Jorge Drexler for his composition, “Derrumbe.”

Performances hit hard and fast: Kali Uchis, Luis Fonsi, Elena Rose, The Warning, Myke Towers with “La Falda” into “Lala” and Juan Luis Guerra 4.40’s brought his modern merengue “Mambo 23,” Danny Ocean’s “Amor” bled into Álvaro Díaz’s emo-trap rock “Quién te quiere como el nene.”

Pitbull and Jon Bon Jovi teamed up “Now or Never,” a remix song of the latter’s huge hit, “It’s My Life.”

Anitta brought bossa nova to the awards show, paying tribute to the late great Sergio Mendes, her fellow Brazilian.

Traditional pop vocal album went to Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Kany García for her album, “García.” And Draco Rosa won pop/rock album for his 2024 record, “Reflejos de Lo Eterno.”

Karol G won música urbana album “Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season).” Pop vocal album went to Luis Fonsi for “El Viaje.”

It's a big year: the three-hour award show celebrated the Latin Grammys' 25th anniversary, held at the Kaseya Center in Miami, in a time when Latin music genres have never been bigger globally.

Most of the awards at the Latin Grammys were presented a few hours before, at the Latin Grammy Premiere. There, Édgar Barrera — the producer and songwriter known for his work with such artists as Madonna, Karol G, Peso Pluma, Shakira, Grupo Frontera and beyond — who led the nominations for a second year in a row, picked up three trophies. Nathy Peluso did the same.

Barrera was up for nine awards. This year, he took home songwriter of the year, producer of the year and best regional Mexican song — alongside Keytin — for cowriting Grupo Frontera and Grupo Firme’s “El Amor de Su Vida.”

Associated Press Writer Berenice Bautista in Mexico City contributed to this report.

