Katy Perry gears up for sci-fi inspired world tour

ONTARIO, Calif. — (AP) — In less than a year, Katy Perry has released an album, campaigned for Vice President Kamala Harris and, just this week, flown to space. As she heads to Mexico City to kick off a world tour on Wednesday, the pop superstar shows no intention of slowing down.

“I’m always open and I say, ‘Why not?’ and ‘Let’s just try,’” she told The Associated Press recently at her Southern California rehearsal space. “The power of your thoughts are so incredible because everything starts with a thought. I had this thought, ‘I want to go on tour.’ And here we are.”

With that openness to try comes accepting that not every endeavor will be a victory. Her September album, "143," was critically panned, and she was simultaneously criticized for reuniting with embattled producer Dr. Luke. Celebrities like Olivia Munn and Emily Ratajkowski critiqued the spaceflight's use of resources as superfluous and indulgent. And Harris ultimately lost the November election to President Donald Trump.

But Perry’s longevity and the scale of her fame since her 2008 breakout hit, “I Kissed a Girl,” are attributable at least in part to her willingness to get back up in the wake of a setback, as she belts in her 2013 empowerment anthem, “Roar.”

“I can control what I can control,” she said.

That mantra has been refined over the past 15 years through her practice of Transcendental Meditation. The meditation technique has been embraced by a handful of celebrities, including — perhaps most zealously — the late David Lynch, whom Perry credits with spreading the practice and its message.

“That changed my life. And I’ve gone on a long inner space journey to untangle some wires, to answer some questions, to become more grounded, to find the power within myself,” she said.

Perry is fascinated by all things spiritual, casually weaving into conversation references to astrology, the enneagram and cardology, which purports to impart mystical insights into an individual’s personality through playing cards. Perry also credits having her daughter, Daisy, with propelling her along a journey of self-discovery and enhancing her “feminine divine.”

“Being a mother just makes you level up with that type of power,” she said. “I think I’ve just grown into the strong woman that I’ve always dreamed of and idolized.”

That journey has informed her approach to music and performing, down to the narrative of her sci-fi themed “Lifetimes Tour.” Citing films like “Blade Runner” and “The Fifth Element” as visual and thematic inspirations, Perry will play a video game character who faces off against evil forces.

“It’s really about believing in yourself and leading with love. Those are always my messages, no matter how I wrap it or whatever tour I bring. It’s love and empowerment,” she said. “When I can lead by example, it just ripples.”

Perry’s tour of more than 80 performances will primarily be a career-spanning showcase of past hits, but with a dance-infused flare to some of the traditional pop songs. “I tell everybody they have to wear some sensible shoes,” she explained.

In the nearly two decades since Perry emerged as a pop star, she has made tongue in cheek lyricism — in line with her “very sarcastic” sense of humor — and catchy messages of empowerment a signature of her songs. Critical reception to her more recent albums has been less than enthusiastic, but that hasn't stopped the 40-year-old from going all out for this tour, calling it “Disneyland on wheels.”

“I feel a responsibility to my audience who have really been with me on this ride during this whole lifetime to give them that feeling that they had when they first heard 'Teenage Dream,'" she said.

