Lake Nona's Alyssa Raghu makes top 10 on 'American Idol'

ORLANDO, Fla. - Lake Nona’s Alyssa Raghu made it to the top 10 on "American Idol" Monday night.
Katy Perry used her judge’s pick to put Alyssa into the top 10.
“You better fight for your life the next time you sing, Alyssa Raghu!” Perry said as she announced the last of the top 10.
According to Alyssa’s website: “She has been singing her entire life and knew when she was 11 years old that she wanted to pursue music as a career. When she turned 15, she began training with a vocal coach to focus on her goals. Alyssa also plays the guitar and writes her own music.”
Alyssa said on the site that she "plans to continue to grow as an artist and use her platform to create positive change for everyone. She truly believes music can bring us all closer together."
Alyssa will sing live Sunday at 8 p.m. on WFTV Channel 9.
There will be real-time voting, and two people will be eliminated Sunday night.
Congrats to Lake Nona's @AlyssaRaghu now in the TOP 10 on @AmericanIdol. Watch her perform Live this Sunday Night at 8 on #wftv. @LukeBryanOnline @katyperry @LionelRichie @JEstevezWFTV @POWER953 @EsteeMartin @DJNAILZ @K923Orlando @989WMMO @RyanSeacrest @ABCNetwork pic.twitter.com/3Mw94EcXOI— WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) April 16, 2019
