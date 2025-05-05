The Latest: The Met Gala opens as rain fails to dim the stars for fashion's biggest night

NEW YORK — (AP) — Fashion's biggest night got underway Monday at the Met Gala in a rainy Manhattan.

This is the first Met Gala to focus exclusively on Black designers, and the first in more than 20 years to have a menswear theme. This year's theme is based on the Metropolitan Museum of Art's spring exhibit, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."

Among the hosts are Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo and A$AP Rocky. LeBron James was made honorary chair but will not attend because of a knee injury.

The guest list includes about 450 people from tech, sports, art, entertainment and more.

Vogue's Anna Wintour is the gala's mastermind. The gala raises the bulk of the budget for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.

Rain fell in the city as guests began walking the red carpet.

For full coverage of the Met Gala, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/met-gala

Here’s the latest:

Choir sings Motown classic on the carpet

A choir of tuxedo-dressed men added some liveliness to the carpet erupting in the classic “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell.

Vogue host LaLa Anthony and others cheered on the choir.

At the bottom of the carpet, Anna Wintour beamed at the choir as Colman Domingo danced in place.

Teyana Taylor was among the early arrivals.

Host Pharrell Williams wears jacket with thousands of pearls

Pharrell Williams’ jacket consists of 15,000 pearls and took 400 hours to construct, a representative with him confirmed.

Williams is Louis Vuitton’s men’s creative director and a gala co-chair.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.