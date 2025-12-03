Lauren Graham and Amy Sherman-Palladino to release 'Gilmore Girls' book in 2027

NEW YORK — After years of advice books, children's books and cookbooks inspired by "Gilmore Girls," an upcoming work promises a more personal take on the beloved series. The co-writers are "Gilmore Girls" creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and star Lauren Graham.

Celadon Books, a division of Macmillan Publishers, announced Wednesday that the book was scheduled for the fall of 2027. Graham and Sherman-Palladino will offer "sharp wit, personal reflection, and never-before-shared stories" as they reflect on the dramedy set in fictional Stars Hollow, Connecticut, featuring Graham as single mother Lorelai Gilmore and Alexis Bledel as her studious daughter Rory.

The book is currently untitled.

“I’m thrilled to collaborate with Amy to bring readers all our stories of the special years we spent filming Gilmore Girls, the first and second time!” Graham said in a statement.

Sherman-Palladino, who departed after the sixth and penultimate season but returned for a 2016 Netflix revival, said in a statement that she “would jump at any chance to collaborate with Lauren Graham. On anything. Be it a boozy broads lunch at Joe Allen’s, or writing an actual book, the answer will always be ‘yes.’

“I find myself wanting to be permanently linked to her side forever.”

Graham has written about the show before. Her essay collection, “Talking as Fast as I Can: From Gilmore Girls to Gilmore Girls (and Everything in Between),” was published in 2016. Sherman-Palladino provided a foreword for “Gilmore Girls” actor Kelly Bishop's “The Third Gilmore Girl,” which came out last year.

