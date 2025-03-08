Ocoee woman wins one million playing scratch-off game

LADY LAKE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announces that Syalon Britten, 46, of Ocoee, claimed a $1 million prize from the ‘$1,000,000 A Year for Life Spectacular’Scratch-Off game’.

The large-money prize winner, Syalon Britten, chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.00. Britten purchased her winning ticket from Discount Beverages & Smoke.

The discount store is located at 207 US Highway 441/27 in Lady Lake. The retailer received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.





The game offers two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 $1 million prizes! Additionally, this ticket contains more than $1.6 billion in cash prizes.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group