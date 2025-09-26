Mikey Madison will play a Facebook whistleblower in Aaron Sorkin's ‘Social Network’ follow-up

Aaron Sorkin is diving back into the world of Facebook with a "Social Network" follow-up featuring Jeremy Strong as Mark Zuckerberg and a newly minted Oscar winner as a whistleblower.

Sony Pictures said Friday that "The Social Reckoning" will star Mikey Madison ("Anora") as Facebook engineer Frances Haugen and Jeremy Allen White as then-Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz. Haugen leaked thousands of pages of internal Facebook records to the Journal, yielding a 2021 investigation known as the "Facebook Files." The series of stories alleged the social media giant was prioritizing profits over safety and hiding its own research from investors and the public.

Sorkin is writing and directing the “The Social Reckoning” which is being described not as a sequel to “The Social Network” but a “companion piece.” The studio plans to release the film in theaters in October 2026. Bill Burr has also been cast in an unspecified role.

"The Social Network," which Sorkin wrote, and David Fincher directed, was a critical and box office hit, earning over $226 million globally in 2010 and eight Oscar nominations and three wins. Jesse Eisenberg played Zuckerberg in the 2010 film, about the litigious origins of the social media site.

Strong was recently nominated for an Oscar for his portrayal of Roy Cohn in "The Apprentice." Madison won best actress earlier this year.

