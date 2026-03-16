Norwegian family drama ‘Sentimental Value’ wins Oscar for best international film

"Sentimental Value," a moving family drama about the complicated relationships between a director and his daughters, won the Oscar for best international film Sunday.

The film by Joachim Trier explores the wounds in an estranged family where a director father who has repeatedly prioritized career over family tries to reconcile with his daughters. What better way to do this, he decides, than with a new movie.

After his daughter immediately turns down his request for her to star in his film without even reading the script, he connects with an American movie star who eagerly takes up the job. With little words or shared space between the main characters, Trier weaves a complex story of grief and distance with a moment of grand emotional catharsis at the end.

“This film is about a very dysfunctional family,” Trier said in his acceptance speech, standing in front of his colleagues. “And it’s the opposite of what I felt with this beautiful group behind me.”

“Sentimental Value” garnered nine nominations at the 98th Academy Awards, including best picture, best director and best original screenplay. It was Norway's first Oscar win in the international feature category.

Trier quoted American writer and civil rights activist James Baldwin in his speech, saying “all adults are responsible for all children.”

“Let's not vote for politicians that don’t take this seriously into account,” he said.

Stellan Skarsgård, who plays the father, Gustav, was also nominated for best supporting actor. Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas and Elle Fanning were nominated for best supporting actress.

Trier, a Danish-Norwegian director, is best known for “The Worst Person in the World,” a movie that also explored themes of art and identity and was nominated for best original screenplay in 2022.

Also nominated for best international film were Brazil’s “The Secret Agent,” Spain’s “Sirāt," Tunisia’s “The Voice of Hind Rajab," and “It Was Just An Accident,” created by an Iranian filmmaker but nominated by France.

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