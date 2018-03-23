PALM BAY, Fla. - icFlorida had the chance to catch up with local American Idol Mackenzie Carey with her Girl Scout Troop in Brevard County.
Mackenzie is a lifelong member of Girl Scouts and leads a group of bubbly Brownies, and when it was her time to perform in front of the American Idol judges she chose to do so in Savannah, Georgia, as that is a special place for her and for Girl Scouts.
At the meeting we attended she spoke to her group about bullying and ways to handle situations as they made paper chains with positive affirmations about each other.
Mackenzie’s energy is contagious, her talent undeniable, and local fan base loyal.
