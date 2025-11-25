Paris prosecutor reports 4 more arrests in connection with Louvre jewel heist

PARIS — The Paris prosecutor is reporting four more arrests in connection with the jewel heist at the Louvre Museum in October. Two men and two women from the Paris region were taken into custody on Tuesday morning.

The loot, valued at around $102 million, hasn’t been recovered. It includes a diamond-and-emerald necklace Napoleon gave to Empress Marie-Louise, jewels tied to 19th-century Queens Marie-Amélie and Hortense, and Empress Eugénie’s pearl-and-diamond tiara.

