Plague as art: Over the centuries, many kinds of stories

Plague books can be a way of tracking other changes in society. The 1665 plague in London was the basis for Daniel Defoe's “A Journal of the Plague Year," which was published decades later and was noted for its detailed account of the city's ordeal. Defoe scholar and Auburn University professor Paula Backscheider notes that his book came out at a time when the Renaissance had challenged religious beliefs, and that for the author the London plague was a way of looking beyond religious reasons for human suffering.