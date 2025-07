President Trump, Triple H, Jake Paul and others react to death of wrestling icon Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan, perhaps the most recognizable showman of professional wrestling with his muscles for miles, long blond locks and handlebar mustache, has died. He was 71.

Hogan, whose given name was Terry Bollea, was WWE's biggest star and an actor who once had his own reality show, "Hogan Knows Best." He died Thursday in Clearwater, Florida, where he lived.

Tributes have poured in for Hogan. Here's some notable reaction:

President Donald Trump

"We lost a great friend today, the "Hulkster." Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way — Strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart. He gave an absolutely electric speech at the Republican National Convention, that was one of the highlights of the entire week. He entertained fans from all over the World, and the cultural impact he had was massive. To his wife, Sky, and family, we give our warmest best wishes and love. Hulk Hogan will be greatly missed!" — on Truth Social

Vice President JD Vance

"Hulk Hogan was a great American icon. One of the first people I ever truly admired as a kid. The last time I saw him we promised we'd get beers together next time we saw each other. The next time will have to be on the other side, my friend! Rest in peace. — on X

Vince McMahon

“The world lost a treasure today. Hulk Hogan was the greatest WWE Superstar of ALL TIME, someone who was loved and admired around the world. He was a trailblazer, the first performer who transitioned from being a wrestling star into a global phenomenon. ... His grit and unbridled thirst for success were unparalleled — and made him the consummate performer. He gave everything he had to the audience whom he appreciated, respected and loved.” — the WWE co-founder and visionary who stepped down last year amid a cloud of hush money and sexual assault accusations, in a statement.

Ric Flair

"I Am Absolutely Shocked To Hear About The Passing Of My Close Friend @HulkHogan! Hulk Has Been By My Side Since We Started In The Wrestling Business. An Incredible Athlete, Talent, Friend, And Father! Our Friendship Has Meant The World To Me. He Was Always There For Me Even When I Didn't Ask For Him To Be. He Was One Of The First To Visit Me When I Was In The Hospital With A 2% Chance Of Living, And He Prayed By My Bedside. Hulk Also Lent Me Money When Reid Was Sick. Hulkster, No One Will Ever Compare To You! Rest In Peace My Friend!" — on X

Triple H

"WWE would not be where it is today without the larger-than-life characters that compete in the ring … and few, if any, loomed larger than Terry "Hulk Hogan" Bollea. He was the archetype of what it meant to be a "Superstar" — a global sensation that inspired millions to work hard at whatever it was they wanted to accomplish and a look that made him recognizable to fans around the world." — WWE chief content officer, on X

Jim Ross

“I equate Hulk’s passing to MLB losing Babe Ruth. Hulk was the biggest star ever in pro wrestling.” — the legendary wrestling announcer, to The Associated Press

Shawn Michaels

"A legend. A larger-than-life presence. Hulk Hogan didn't just work in this business… he transformed it. Rest in peace, Hulkster." — on X

Jake Paul

"RIP Legend. Always appreciated your kind words and encouragement. Hulk Hogan brought WWE to the masses globally. Rest easy" — on X

WWE

"WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture's most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan's family, friends, and fans." — on X

Mike Johnson

'We all have fond memories of @hulkhogan. From my childhood in the '80s, to campaigning with him last year, I always saw him as a giant in stature and in life. May he rest in peace." — the House speaker, on Instagram

Donald Trump Jr.

"R.I.P to a legend." — on Instagram

Elijah Wood

"He and so many of those people, Macho Man and the kind of characters from WWF were ubiquitous in my childhood. You know, in the 1980s and early 90s, those guys were everywhere. Even if you weren't a wrestling fan, they were a fixture of pop culture. So yeah, it's wild." — in Associated Press interview

Sgt. Slaughter

"Saddened To Hear About The Passing of Hulk Hogan…I Guess God Needed An Incredible Angel R.I.P. My Friend" — on X

Lee Greenwood

"Sending love and deepest condolences to the Hogan family, friends, and the millions of fans around the world. A heartbreaking loss felt by so many." — the country star, on Instagram

Brutus Beefcake

"Through the good times and the bad, I always loved my brother Terry! I am devastated by the loss of my friend, I only wish we had time to mend our broken friendship before his passing. Until I see you Brother, in the big squared circle in the sky! I love you #hulkhogan#RIP" — on X

Piers Morgan

"RIP Hulk Hogan - the most iconic wrestler in history, a wonderful character, and in person, a far gentler, charming, intelligent man far removed from his snarling beast ring (and Rocky movie!) persona. Sad news." — on X

