Queen Elizabeth II feeling 'under the weather,' cancels appearance

The palace said in a statement Thursday that the 92-year-old monarch "is feeling under the weather" and will not attend a morning service at St. Paul's Cathedral. The service marks the 200th anniversary of the Order of St. Michael and St. George.
Related Headlines
The queen has had a busy schedule in recent weeks, including appearances at the Royal Ascot horse show.
The Duke of Kent is representing The Queen at a Service @StPaulsLondon today to mark the 200th Anniversary of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George. pic.twitter.com/E2OXChVV70— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 28, 2018
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}